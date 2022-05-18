'From representing films from India to representing India, What an honour' shares Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he walks the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet event

The buzz about his versatility is something that everybody agrees upon. He is non-other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has always proved the mettle of his acting whenever he appeared on the screen. It is because of the fabulous acting performances that every actor and filmmaker of this generation wanted to work with him while earning him national and international recognition.

Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared some pictures from the red carpet event of Cannes 2022 where he wore a black tuxedo suit. He was spotted along with the filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, R Madhavan, Prasoon Joshi and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. He wrote in the caption -

"From representing films from India to representing India

What an honour

#cannes2022 @festivaldecannes @official.anuragthakur @shekharkapur #PrasoonJoshi @vanityparty @Rickykej"

The actor is walking on the Cannes red carpet for the 9th time while the actor has always seen exploring a whole new different attires on the event with prominent personalities from the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.

