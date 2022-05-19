Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in many critically-acclaimed films such as Manto, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Raman Raghav 2.0, The Lunchbox and so on. The actor is also known for his many iconic dialogues.

The versatile star of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is celebrating his 48th birthday today. The actor hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh and struggled to make his name in the industry. Siddiqui debuted in Bollywood with a small role in Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh in 1999. However, it was only in 2010 with film Peepli Live that the actor rose to prominence.

In a career spanning over two decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in numerous films and has garnered appreciation from both audiences and critics. Some of his notable works include Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, The Lunchbox, and Manto. Many films of the actor have officially been selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also known for his many iconic dialogues. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, here is a look at his most memorable dialogues of all time:

1. Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka sabka badla lega tera Faizal - The dialogue is from the film Gangs of Wasseypur 2, in which Siddiqui plays the role of Faizal Khan, who is on a mission to kill the people who murdered his brother, father, and grandfather.

2. Meri ammi kehti hai kabhi kabhi galat train bhi sahi jagah pahuncha deti hai - Siddique held his own against Irrfan Khan in the critically acclaimed Lunchbox. The film sees the actor plays the role of Khan's happy-go-lucky junior.

3. Jisko tu dhandha bolta hain naa. Crime hain vo. Dhandha band karle, warna saans lena bhi mushkil kar dunga - The 2017 crime drama Raees remains famous for the scenes between Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Manto actor essays the role of a cop, who aims to shut down the bootlegging business run by Raees (SRK).

4. Aadmi toh karke bhool jaata hai par uska kiya kahin nahin jaata. Ghoomkar ek din uske samne zaroor aata hai - The dialogue from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz remains etched in the minds of the actor's fans.

5. Bhagwan ke bharose mat baithiye, kya pata Bhagwan humre bharose baitha ho! - Siddiqui played the lead role in the biographical Manjhi - the Mountain Man. In the film, Siddiqui's character tries to create a road through a mountain single-handedly to pave way for essential services for the villagers.

6. Yeh gun, bin, drugs, property yeh sab chhota dhanda hai. Asli dhanda hai politics - The powerful dialogue is from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's famous web series Sacred Games.

7. Nafrat badi aasani se bik jati hai…lekin Mohabbat? - Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a Pakistani journalist in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which gave him the chance to give some memorable dialogues.

8. Main wahi likhta hoon..Jo janta hoon.. Jo dekhta hoon..Main to bass apni kahaniyon ko ek aaina samjhta hoon..Jismein samaj apne aap ko dekh sake - The actor played the role of Manto in Nandita Das' directorial Manto. Siddiqui's role in the period drama garnered much appreciation.

9. Pabandi hi bagavat ki shuruvaat hai - Raees gave Siddiqui the chance to show the full range of his acting skills and mouth some intense dialogues, including this one.

10. (Bhagwan har jagah nahi Hota hai)... Issi liye toh usne maa banayi hai - This exchange between Sridevi and Siddiqui in Mom remains popular even now.

