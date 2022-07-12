Evelyn Sharma is a social media darling and manages to charm her followers with her adorable photos. On her 36th birthday, here is a sneak peek into her photo gallery:

Evelyn Sharma who rose to fame with her character Lara from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, celebrates her 36th birthday today. Sharma is a German model and actress who has appeared in several Hindi movies.

Her father is of Indian origin while her mother is German. Sharma has completed over a hundred assignments in India. She started her acting career with the 2006 British film Turn Left. Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the role of Lubaina Snyder in the 2012 movie From Sydney With Love. Some of her notable works include Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero and Saaho, among others.

Evelyn Sharma is a social media darling and manages to charm her followers with her adorable photos. On her 36th birthday, here is a sneak peek into her photo gallery:

Evelyn Sharma has shared pictures with her husband Tushaan Bhindi and her friends from her recent trip to Germany. The actress looks stunning in a floral dress, which she paired with sneakers.

Sharma shared a candid picture from her friend's wedding. She can be seen holding her baby Ava in the adorable photo. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in floral dresses.

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star posted some pictures with daughter Ava where the two can be seen looking at an artwork. The actress aced the casual look in a black dungaree and cream T-shirt.

Evelyn Sharma looks scintillating in a black velvet dress. She completed the look with her tresses left loose, statement earrings and red lip colour.

Sharma looks adorable as she shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days. In the second picture, she can be seen holding her newborn daughter.

The actress who is presently based in Australia, shared a picture of herself in traditional Indian attire. She also wrote that she was missing India and wondered if it was time to visit once again.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame Evelyn Sharma shared a picture in which she can be seen sporting the casual chic look. In a striped basic shirt with denim and white sneakers, the model-cum-actor looks beautiful.

