From debuting alongside Badshah of Bollywood to wearing many crowns, and not hats as Deepika Padukone is the superstar, who claimed her throne in the film industry, ever since she waved at the audience in her debut movie Om Shanti Om. Calmly sitting on a throne by being one of the most successful actresses of her generation, Deepika after exhibiting her hard work in movies, successfully dabbled in production and is now in entrepreneurship. From endorsing different products to being the brand ambassador of French Luxury brand Louis Vuitton to finally launching her own brand, Deepika has proved her mettle at every phase of her life. The actress has touched the heights to a level that her husband and actor Ranveer Singh proudly introduces himself as “Deepika Padukone’s husband.” Therefore, on the occasion of Deepika’s 37th birthday, let’s soak in the best glimpses of the actress with Ranveer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



Deepika and Ranveer simply complete each other and no one’s denying that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



It won’t be wrong to call her husband the biggest supporter in her life. Be it red carpets, brand endorsement, movies, or starting her own brand Bollywood’s Bajirao has always stood behind his Mastani rock solid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



On the occasion of Ranveer’s 37th birthday, the couple embarked on a trip in the wild. Yes, Deepika we also hope that may your “lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



We totally agree with Ranveer that nothing suits this picture better than the lyrics of the much-loved track Doobey from Deepika’s film Gehraiyaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Are you finding it hard to keep your eyes off of them? Well, trust us you aren’t alone, as they are truly inseparable and phenomenal together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



Ranveer and Deepika truly have our heart for always dishing out couple goals with every time they step out and for that they truly have ‘all of our heat’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



While Deepika finds her husband edible, we truly feel that they complete the frame pleasantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Even after more than four years of their marriage, the Padmaavat stars are head and heels over each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Whether being cute together or raising the temperature with their hotness, Deepika and Ranveer make sure to grab your eyeballs every time they post a picture together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Last year on this day, this is how Ranveer wished his better half on her birthday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.