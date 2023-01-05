Besharam Rang song from Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has been in controversy right from the day it dropped on the internet. While the audience showered praises on SRK and DP’s sizzling chemistry, a certain section lashed out at the actress for wearing a saffron bikini.

Now as per Bollywood Hungama report, Deepika’s close-up shots of buttocks, side pose (partial nudity) shots and sensuous visuals and dance moves have been replaced with ‘suitable shots’.

As per the report, the word ‘RAW’ has been replaced with ‘Hamare’, ‘Langde Lulle’ was replaced by ‘Toote Foote’, the ‘PMO’ word has been removed in 13 places while ‘PM’ was replaced by ‘President or Minister’. The ‘Ashok Chakra’ was replaced by ‘Veer Puraskar’, ‘ex-KGB’ with ‘ex-SBU’ and ‘Mrs Bharatmata’ with ‘Hamari Bharatmata’.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to implement several changes in the film including some dialogues. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi in an official statement said, “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

Talking about the controversy over colour scheme in Besharam Rang, Prasoon added, “As far as costume colours are concerned, the committee has stayed unbiased. When the film comes out the reflection of this balanced approach will be clear to everyone.”

Also starring John Abraham in a prominent role, Pathaan is set to hit the screens on 25 January.

