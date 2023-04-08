For the last couple of days, the pan India superstar Allu Arjun has kept the nation at a standstill with glimpses of his highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 The Rule. While the excitement was at its peak, on the eve of his birthday, the Icon staar treated his fans with the first official poster of Pushpa 2 The Rule that went on to make everyone go berserk within no time. As the release of these assets of the film marked the magnificent start of Pushpa’s rule, the fans couldn’t hold their excitement to flood the comment section with their unprecedented love and surprise.

Allu Arjun who is celebrating his birthday today, truly took over the entire internet on fire with his new Pushparaj avatar. With fans congratulating the superstar to calling it worth an entry in the Oscars to considering it as the start of his rule, the fans totally took over the entire social media. Here’s what they wrote:

#PushpaTheRule goona be next level movie hype💥💥💥 record – breaking collections waiting 🔥🔥 #AlluArjun mass rampage 🤙💥 pic.twitter.com/xDRepCz7hg — Kunaal Knag #LEO🦁 (@kunaal0224) April 7, 2023

No one.. Absolutely no mainstream hero could’ve done this in south.. Mental mass Allu Arjun 🔥#PushpaTheRule first poster. pic.twitter.com/Y13EQ1oa4M — Why So Serious! (@SurrealZack) April 7, 2023

With Pushpa fever has now started to make noise all across the nation, fans are excited to see Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 The Rule. Apart from this the Pan India star also has an untitled film with Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, that was recently announced.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.