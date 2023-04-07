Pan-India supertsar Allu Arjun has shared the first poster of Pushpa 2- The Rule, and has given an early gift to fans as he turns 41 tomorrow. Just like how he’s worshipped in real, the poster presents Arjun as this Demi-god figure, garlanded and holding a gun, with swag dripping from his demeanour and the devil-may-care attitude.

He also thanked all his fans when he recently completed 2 decades in the industry on March 28 and penned a note that read- “Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love . I am grateful to all my people from the industry . I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans . Gratitude forever.”

In 2021, Pushpa redefined what a Pan-India film means and cut all the edges; it positioned the common man as the universal hero. Pushpa 2 The Rule is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian Film. There has been a constant curiosity and demand for an update on the sequel from fans and audiences across India, which exploded when a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa? was released a few days back. With fan frenzy at its peak the main unit has been released today across the internet sending the excitement to new levels with the official announcement of Pushpa 2 The Rule. It truly is the beginning of the rule of Pushpa.

The narrative and the rise of Pushpa have been nothing short of a phenomena, the unique portrayal of the character by the Icon Star Allu Arjun, the songs that resonated across the world and the visual spectacle created by Director Sukumar took the screens by storm and got people back to theaters. Pushpa has since transitioned to being more than a film and has become Pop-Culture with its iconic dialogues becoming people-speak. From cricketers to celebrities to politicians everyone has used Pushpa references across platforms.

