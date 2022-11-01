Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those ethereal beauties that seems to never age. The diva, who is riding high on the success of her movie Ponniyin Selvan- I, turns a year older, but looking at her, you would hardly think so. Aishwarya is not just a dedicated and hardworking actor, she’s also completely devoted to her family. Be it taking off with daughter Aaradhya to Cannes Film Festival or posting mushy pictures with husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya is never behind in giving her fans a glimpse of how important her family is to her. On her special day, let’s take a look at Aishwarya’s family photo gallery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor brought in the New Year in the best way possible- with her family. In this set of pictures, Aishwarya can be seen having a gala time with daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The Bachchan family is all smiles as they ring in the New Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday in 2020, Aishwarya posted an adorable photo of the superstar with her and Aaradhya. All three of them can be seen sporting wide grins on their faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



This picture of Aishwarya with her mother and her daughter will make you go awww. The diva posted the image with just a couple of red hearts, signifying that family truly is everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



A family vacation and no pictures? Clearly that is not Aishwarya’s style. The PS-I actor can be seen enjoying some time off with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Aishwarya posted an adorable throwback photo of herself with Aaradhya on Mother’s Day last year. She can be seen cradling her sleeping daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Aishwarya celebrated her mother’s birthday with a small party. The beauty queen looks as glamourous as always and is dressed in an off-white suit with her hair loose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Turning the charm up to 11, Aishwarya looks gorgeous in a red anarkali suit. Posing with Abhishek and Aaradhya, the “most beautiful woman in the world” poses just like the royal beauty she portrayed in Jodhaa Akbar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Karwa Chauth means a total family get-together and the Bachchans are no different in this respect. In the image, Aishwarya can be seen decked up in a traditional look. Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Sonali Bendre are also present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



No one will be surprised to know how valuable Aishwarya Rai Bachchan considers her “family time”. These photos are proof enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)



Aaradhya turned 10 last year. As expected, Aishwarya and Abhishek went all out to make their daughter’s special day even more memorable. The diva gave a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram handle.

Happy birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

