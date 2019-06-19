Happiness Begins: Jonas Brothers' comeback album tops Billboard 200 chart; Nick, Joe, Kevin thank fans

Jonas Brothers' comeback album Happiness Begins debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200 on 17 June. The album, released on 7 June by Republic Records, arrived at the heels of their documentary, Chasing Happiness. This is their first studio album in a decade, after 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

Taking to social media, Nick Jonas thanked his fans for "believing in" them and said that he's happy that listeners have connected to their music. Kevin echoed Nick's sentiments, writing, "I can’t believe this! Thank you so much everyone truly insane (sic)! It’s just the beginning!"

Joe chimed in, saying that he's been rendered "speechless."

Hapiness Begins has recorded the largest sales week for a pop album since Taylor Swift's Reputation in 2017.

The siblings will take their album for their 40-city Hapiness Begins tour, where Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining in as special guests.

According to Variety, the tour will kick start on 4 August in Miami, Florida and is scheduled to continue till 20 October in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl amphitheater.

So far, they have released two singles — Sucker' and 'Cool' — from the album.

Check out Jonas Brothers' reactions to the news

Honestly blown away by the official first week numbers of #HappinesBegins thank you to every single one of you for making this chapter of our journey so incredible. It’s all because of you. We love you. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 17, 2019

I can’t believe this! Thank you so much everyone truly insane! It’s just the beginning!!! pic.twitter.com/9S2NLzjAO9 — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 17, 2019

Speechless Thank you guys so much!! #HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/nGhlt5YUeR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 17, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 12:46:07 IST