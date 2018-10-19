Hailee Steinfeld to play an aspiring pop star in Netflix's upcoming music drama, Idol

Pitch Perfect 2 star Hailee Steinfeld will reportedly produce and star in Netflix's new music-themed film, Idol, from producer Matt Reeves.

Deadline reports the film, which is said to be a cross between The Devil Wears Prada and All About Eve, will revolve around a girl who becomes an assistant for a popular singer and then tries to become her.

The film, written by Matt King, was bought by Netflix, beating the likes of Paramount and Universal.

Steinfeld made her debut in 2010's True Grit for which she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar. She also starred in Pitch Perfect 3 and The Edge of Seventeen.

She will soon be seen in Paramount's Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, where she plays the female lead. She will play the spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will also star in an Apple series about acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson.

She was recently announced as the host of 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, which will air live globally from Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on 4 November. This year, she is nominated in the Best Pop category alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 18:31 PM