Hailee Steinfeld in talks to portray Kate Bishop for Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye Disney+ series

Pitch Perfect actor Hailee Steinfeld may soon join the Marvel family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hailee is in talks for the role of Kate Bishop in Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

The limited series will see Jeremy Renner reprise the role of the titular bow-wielding hero that he has played through multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in Avengers: Edngame.

Kate Bishop, the fictional superhero is trained by Clint Barton (Renner) to fight against crime with the help of a bow and arrow. Both are members of the group called 'Young Avengers'.

The famous Marvel comics featured Kate Bishop in 2005's Young Avengers No. 1 and was created by Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung.

The character went on to star in the 2012 Hawkeye comic book, which saw her train under Barton.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld, who has earned an Oscar nomination for the 2010 film True Grit, is already starring in a series for streaming service Apple.

Though this wouldn't be Steinfeld's first entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has lent her voice to Spider-Gwen in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Hawkeye is expected to stream in fall 2021, and is among multiple Disney+ series in the works at Marvel Studios.

However, Hawkeye is not the first Marvel character to get a standalone project. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will soon have her own standalone film, to be directed by Cate Shortland. Marvel is also developing limited TV series for Disney+ for Falcon and Winter Soldier as well as Loki and Scarlet Witch.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 14:58:44 IST