Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar movie review

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, , Simran, Talat Aziz, Kaveri Seth and Utsavi Jha

Director: Rahul V. Chittella

Language: Hindi

Gulmohar is an emotional story that will steal your heart. The film is not only a treat to the eyes, but has a deep sense of strange wisdom which cannot be ignored. Shot in the beautiful Delhi house of film director Meera Nair, the look of the film is to die for. One realises that there are so many memories attached to ancestral houses and that each corner of a house has a story. Directed by Rahul Chittella the film is a story of emotional ties, love of family members and all the elements that keeps the family bond together. The film teaches us to be adaptable and to accept change with grace. A movie that many can relate to where all sprawling bungalows are getting converted into high-rise apartments and when you leave your ancestral house it is like wrapping your memories in your heart.

Though there is not much newness in the setting, but the way it is told is refreshing. The best performances are no doubt of Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore. But everybody in Gulmohar has done justice to their roles starting from, the maids to the guards and the other family members. The craft of Manoj Bajpayee is natural to the core. Gulmohar revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home Gulmohar and how this move brings about the vulnerabilities of each and every character. The selling of the family house brings to light many unspoken hidden secrets of the family.

Gulmohar reflects the harsh urban realities in a subtle way making us believe that life isn’t easy, but if you have a strong family support then the journey becomes less tiresome. There is a reason behind each of the decisions taken by the eldest member of the family Kusum (Sharmila Tagore). A will written by Kusum’s (Sharmila Tagore) husband and Arun’s (Manoj Bajpayee) father brings about the many untold secrets of the family. The way Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) reacts to it with dignity and silence is heart-wrenching.

This shift from ancestral home is like a re-discovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with personal secrets and insecurities. A decision taken by Kusum (Sharmila Tagore) catches the family by surprise, especially her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) and there are many layers of her character and backstories that come out.

Rahul Chittella’s Gulmohar brings to light that with changing time, how family relations and bonds may evolve, but one thing that is constant is the love and respect for each other including the domestic helps who are also important members of the family. Gulmohar is a must watch for all age-groups. It explores both the simplicities and complexities of each and every modern family and how point of view differs across three generations of a family. There is a story behind all the characters and all the roles are important. The best thing about the film is that there is no hero and heroine and that’s how Gulmohar stands out. And most importantly, there is a love story in everybody’s life that needs to be shown.

The film also stars Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth and Utsavi Jha among others and is showing only on Disney+ Hotstar.

