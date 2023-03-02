SS Rajamouli sends his best wishes to Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar

SS Rajamouli has shared a heart-warming message for the cast and crew of the movie Gulmohar. The RRR director praised the cast of the upcoming film and showered praises on Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in particular. Rajamouli took to Instagram to share a special message for Gulmohar’s team ahead of the drama’s release on 3 March at Disney + Hotstar. The ace director said that he was very excited to view the movie and sent his best wishes to the team. Gulmohar marks Sharmila Tagore’s acting comeback after a period of 12 years.

In his Instagram Stories, Rajamouli said, “The trailer of Gulmohar looks very intriguing. Manoj Bajpayee looks promising as usual and happy to see Sharmila Tagore ji’s comeback after so many years. I can’t wait to see the film. All the best to Disney + Hotstar, Gitika and the entire cast and crew.”

Directed by Rahul V. Chhittella, Gulmohar follows the adventures of the Batra family who have to leave their ancestral home after the matriarch (Sharmila Tagore) decides to sell it and move to Pondicherry. The family decide to spend one last Holi in their home before moving to their separate lives. What follows is an emotional rollercoaster as the Batra family learns to let go of the past and resolve their emotional conflicts.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

The film stars Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran and Kaveri Seth as well. Gulmohar also marks Sharmila Tagore’s first foray into OTT. Interestingly, the movie stars three National Award winners-Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar and Sharmila Tagore.

Earlier, the video of a short conversation between Bajpayee and the veteran actress was released by the makers of the film. In the clip, the Aradhana star revealed that she was nervous about her comeback. The actors joked around with one another before introducing the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star studios (@starstudios)



On 1 March, Mira Nair had hosted a star-studded screening of Gulmohar, which was attended by Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mrunal Thakur, Sayami Kher, Tanuja Nandita Das and Saba Ali Pataudi, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.