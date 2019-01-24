Gully Boy: Sez on the Beat issues clarification after claims of non-payment for 'Mere Gully Mein'

Hip hop artiste and rapper Sajeel Kapoor, also known as Sez on the Beat has issued a clarification on 23 January after alleging in a lengthy Facebook post that the makers of Gully Boy did not pay him or ask his permission before using the latest song 'Mere Gully Mein'.

In his clarification, Kapoor said that the issue lay with the original label who never paid him after licensing his composition multiple times. He added that Ankur Tewari and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment have helped him resolve the matter.

In his original statement shared on 22 January, Kapoor had said that he truly believed that the original number by Divine and Naezy changed the rap scene in the country and brought more people into it. Encouraging the film and the impact that it is likely to have on audiences, Kapoor stated that while he was all in for the success of Gully Boy, he thought the fact of the matter should be known to all.

Previously, social media users had pointed out similarities between Eminem's critically acclaimed film 8 Mile and the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is slated to hit theatres on 14 February.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2019 14:02:59 IST