Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's musical drama earns Rs 111.25 cr in ten days

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's musical drama Gully Boy's current box office collection stands at Rs 111.25 crore. According to trade analysts, the film has witnessed a growth by 80.77 percent on the second Saturday of its release. It has been performing well in metropolitans, especially among audience in Mumbai. The film earned Rs 3.90 crore on Friday and Rs 7.05 crore on Saturday.

#GullyBoy is back on track... Records 80.77% growth on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]... Metros - in Mumbai circuit specifically - are calling the shots... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 111.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

This is Ranveer's third film to cross Rs 100 crore within a little over a year, following Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat and Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba from last year. It is also Alia's second film in a row to do so after Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi from last year. And it is Zoya's first in her decade-long career that consists of four films.

Loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy follows a Muslim rapper (played by Ranveer Singh), who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film, which released on Valentine's Day, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 14:43:46 IST