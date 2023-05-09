Entertainment

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 registers excellent numbers at the box-office weekend in India

Internationally, where the film opened in 52 territories including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut.

FP Staff May 09, 2023 10:00:26 IST
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is successfully running in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. Here’s the day-wise break-up of the numbers:

Day 1 – 8.41cr GBOC
Day 2 – 9.85cr GBOC
Day 3 – 11.74cr GBOC
Total weekend – 30cr GBOC

Domestically, it’s both an impressive sum for any movie and slightly less than what we’ve come to expect from a Marvel opening. Last year on the same weekend, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” riding on the success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” raked in $187.4 million in its first three days in North America. And in November, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” also opened over $181.3 million.

It has been over a decade since we first met the guardians of the galaxy. For all those who have seen and breathed the franchise, part 3, the one last time, the swan song, could be an emotionally moving experience at the cinemas this week. But director James Gunn isn’t a believer of tear-jerkers, he laces the this Superhero movie with smashingly entertaining bits and peppers them with boisterous one liners. Even when the guardians have an altercation, one of them always comes up with hilarious quips. Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer nearly steals the show. So does Bradley Cooper as Rocket, the Raccoon. This character got the loudest cheer in the climax.

It’s sad we won’t meet them again, but we can always revisit the memories they gave us. As Groot says, ‘I love you guys.’

Updated Date: May 09, 2023 10:50:22 IST

