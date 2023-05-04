Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie review: James Gunn's final chapter is an emotional, entertaining roller-coaster
This is the last time we see the beloved guardians. The film is laced with emotional and entertaining bits that make the swan song a thrilling ride at the movies this week
Cast: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn
Director: James Gunn
Language: English
It has been over a decade since we first met the guardians of the galaxy. For all those who have seen and breathed the franchise, part 3, the one last time, the swan song, could be an emotionally moving experience at the cinemas this week. But director James Gunn isn’t a believer of tear-jerkers, he laces the this Superhero movie with smashingly entertaining bits and peppers them with boisterous one liners. Even when the guardians have an altercation, one of them always comes up with hilarious quips. Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer nearly steals the show. So does Bradley Cooper as Rocket, the Raccoon. This character got the loudest cheer in the climax.
For all the spectacular imageries the makers create for the final character, what drives the film is the emotional ethos of the narrative. Raccoon is gravely injured and gasping for breath, and the guardians have to take all hardships and horrors to save their friend and their own being. Just like the core of Indian Cinema, Hollywood too establishes its stories on the tried and tested templates with great conviction. This franchise has revenge, romance (albeit an amusing one), comedy, corn, and many masala moments. There’s a tender scene between a bunch of animals where one on them says, ‘It’s great to have friends.’
Two scenes that got the loudest catcalls were both in the penultimate reels. The first involves Rocket and how he declares his name, the other involves Groot, and his love for his team. Gunn also plays along and enjoys being a step ahead of the audience, look how he nearly fools us into believing Chris Pratt’s character Peter Quill won’t survive, and see what happens next. I guess this is how a franchise’s swan song should play along, and trigger all sorts of emotions in a packed theatre.
It’s sad we won’t meet them again, but we can always revisit the memories they gave us. As Groot says, ‘I love you guys.’
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in cinemas tomorrow on May 5
Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)
