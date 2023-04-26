The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm, as critics worldwide have shared warm reactions to the film.

This makes the last outing of director James Gunn with the MCU but nonetheless, he’s had a remarkable and memorable journey.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, James stated that he wishes to work with our very own Indian actor Jr NTR.

The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR ‘with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything’. Gunn also added that Jr NTR was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film.

Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva ! pic.twitter.com/uKNFNtKyZO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 1, 2023

This statement by James Gunn is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with his pan-India movie with filmmaker Koratala Siva, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The film marks the second collaboration between the actor and director after the super success of Janata Garage. Post that he will collaborate with the KGF franchise and Salaar helmer Prashanth Neel for another pan-India entertainer.

On the other hand, James Gunn is gearing up for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which features the ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

