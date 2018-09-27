Guardians of the Galaxy actor Karen Gillan joins Harrison Ford in Call of the Wild film adaptation

Karen Gillan, known for her roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and Jumanji franchises, will reportedly feature in 20th Century Fox's upcoming film Call of the Wild, reported Deadline.

Call of the Wild is a screen adaptation of Jack London’s famous 1903 adventure novel of the same name; the plot will revolve around John Thornton's trek across the Canadian Yukon during the gold rush.

According to the publication, Gillan will be essaying the role of Mercedes. Harrison Ford, on the other hand, will play John Thornton in the film. As reported earlier, Dan Stevens will also be a part of the project, although details about his role is yet to be revealed.

The Croods director Chris Sanders will be helming the project with Michael Green penning the script. Erwin Stoff will be producing the film with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer. Ryan Stafford will be working as co-producer.

The production for the film is underway, which is going to witness a liberal use of CGI/live-action hybrid to help the filmmakers create the dog-sled racing sequences.

Gillian, who is currently in the last leg of shooting for Avengers 4, will again step into the shoes of Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula from the Marvel franchise.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 18:38 PM