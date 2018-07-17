Harrison Ford may feature in 20th Century Fox adaptation of 1903 Jack London novel Call of the Wild

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Harrison Ford is in early negotiations to star in Call of the Wild.

The big-budget film is being adapted by 20th Century Fox from the classic 1903 Jack London novel about the Klondike gold rush of the 1890s.

If things work out, the Indiana Jones star will play John Thornton, a prospector braving the Yukon on the hunt for gold, reported Variety. Thornton was previously played by Clark Gable in a 1935 film version and by Charlton Heston in a 1972 version.

Chris Sanders is directing the film from a script by Michael Green. Erwin Stoff is producing with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer and Ryan Stafford working as co-producer.

As per the same reports, Call of the Wild will depend heavily on the work of Technoprops which is a special effects studio that was bought over by Fox in 2017. The studio' founder, Glenn Derry had previously worked on Avatar.

Production is set to start in early September.

Variety also reports, "Ford had been slated to film the fifth Indiana Jones film, but production has been pushed back while Jonathan Kasdan takes a new crack on the script. It was originally supposed to be written by David Koepp with a 2020 release date targeted. Indiana Jones 5 will now debut in 2021."

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 12:36 PM