Dan Stevens joins Harrison Ford in Call of the Wild, film based on classic 1903 Jack London novel

Beauty and the Beast fame actor Dan Stevens is all set to share the screen space with actor Harrison Ford in 20th Century Fox's upcoming film Call of the Wild.

The details of Stevens' role have not yet been revealed but it is said to be a significant one. Harrison Ford is playing John Thornton, a prospector searching for gold in the unforgiving Yukon, reports Variety.

Being directed by The Croods director Chris Sanders, the film is an adaptation of Jack London's classic novel of the same name. The script is being written by Michael Green. Erwin Stoff is producing the film with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer. Ryan Stafford is working as co-producer.

The film will be shot in California, where cutting edge digital technology will be used that will help the filmmakers create the dog-sled racing sequences.

As reported earlier, Call of the Wild will depend heavily on the work of Technoprops which is a special effects studio that was bought over by Fox in 2017. The studio' founder, Glenn Derry had previously worked on Avatar.

Dan Stevens is currently starring in FX's Legion, while Ford's next project, Indiana Jones 5 will release in theatres in 2021.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 14:34 PM