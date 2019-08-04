Govinda says he is fine with people wondering how James Cameron approached him for Avatar

Govinda, in an appearance on Rajath Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat, had said that he was offered the lead role in James Cameron's Avatar, but turned down the part as he had to shoot with body-paint for a span of 410 days. He also claimed to have suggested Cameron the title of the film.

The actor spoke about being the subject of memes and mockery on social media in an interview, following his revelation, with Bombay Times.

"I am fine with people wondering how someone like Govinda could refuse a James Cameron film. I can understand where they are coming from. I respect that thought. They are entitled to have that opinion, but to say how come Govinda got that offer in the first place, is wrong," the actor said.

He said that it is not like he did not have the status or recognition to be approached by Cameron. Govinda added that it was okay if people did not believe him.

Govinda said he was a "superstar" when he was approached by Cameron. He explained that he met the director through an acquaintance, who was also financing the production of Avatar and knew Dev Anand. They met in London, where he was narrated the film's story and suggested the title. Govinda said that Anand even called to ask him why he had refused to be a part of such a massive Hollywood film.

He said the reason the news of him being offered Avatar was unbelievable because he was an entertainer of the masses. He was also of the view that unlike today's actors, he never had a team of stylists or a publicist.

Govinda revealed that he was asked to play Anil Kapoor's part in Slumdog Millionaire, but did not take it up because he had two objections with the film - the toilet scene in the beginning and the word 'slumdog'.

On Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda had also claimed that he refused roles in a number of other successful Bollywood blockbusters, including Chandni, Taal, and Devdas.

He was last seen in Pahlaj Nihalani-produced Rangeela Raja, also starring Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri. He will be making an appearance on Nach Baliye 9, where he will shake a leg on the dance stage with actress Raveena Tandon, his co-star of multiple films and a judge on the reality dance show.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 11:06:01 IST