Govinda to appear on Nach Baliye 9, shake a leg with Raveena Tandon on their iconic dance numbers

After receiving all-time high TRP ratings for its premiere episode, Nach Baliye season 9 will welcome Bollywood actor Govinda, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja, for the special theme of Pati, Patni aur Woh in the upcoming week, reports Pinkvilla.

Govinda's Partner co-star Salman Khan is producing Nach Baliye. As per the report, Govinda is scheduled to shake a leg on the dance stage with his co-star of multiple films and a judge of Nach Baliye, actress Raveena Tandon. As per the theme, the 'Woh' element in the equation cannot be a person but a prop or an odd habit which the contestant in question has.

Check out Raveena Tandon's posts on Nach Baliye

The report adds that Raveena and Govinda will be seen grooving to their iconic dance numbers over the years such as, 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' and 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare.' The actor will also bolster the confidence of contestants by shaking a leg with them.

The publication states that when it comes to dancing, Govinda is a legend who has entertained with his signature dance moves. And his films with Raveena are still remembered fondly. It is great that this jodi will now enthrall on the small screen.

The theme for the season seems to be former partners, and how it is often difficult to forget them. As reported earlier, the list of former couples who have been roped in for the show are — Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 12:39:00 IST