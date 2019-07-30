Govinda claims he suggested title of Avatar to James Cameron and refused a role in the film; Twitter erupts with memes

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda recently revealed that he was offered the lead role in James Cameron's tentpole Avatar, but turned down the part as he had to shoot with body-paint for a span of 410 days. He also claimed to have suggested Cameron the title of the film. Interestingly, the film recently lost its title as the highest-grossing film of all time to Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

"I gave the title of the film (Avatar). It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film would do really well. I told him (Cameron) that I felt it would take seven years for him to complete the film. That infuriated him. He asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. And as predicted by me, the film released 8 or 9 years later and was a super-hit," Govinda was quoted as saying in the TV show, Aap Ki Adalat.

Govinda's revelation has generated a whirlwind of reactions on Twitter, with netizens tweeting out hilarious memes of Govinda's photoshopped face in the Avatar poster.

Govinda also claimed that he refused roles in a number of other successful Bollywood blockbusters, including Chandni, Taal, and Devdas.

