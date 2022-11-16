Carving his mark in the film industry by showcasing his intense performances in Masaan, Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal has kept his fans waiting to see him in a fun avatar of a dancer in Govinda Naam Mera. Well, it is not only the new avatar but also a new genre for Vicky, as the movie is a comedy-drama. Now, treating the fans on Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar has dropped a major inside scoop about Vicky’s upcoming film. Sharing a video on his official Instagram account KJo revealed that instead of releasing in theatres, Shashank Khaitan’s directorial has taken the OTT route and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Not only this, but looking at the video it seems that it is the ace filmmaker who has convinced the actor to feature in a “masaledar” movie.

In the video, Karan can be seen convincing Vicky to get onboard for his next project. As Vicky has done a variety of serious roles in his career, the video opens with Karan teasing Vicky for playing ‘commando’ and ‘freedom fighter’ so far. While hinting at his famous Masaan dialogue, Karan says, “Dukh tera khatam hi nahi hota.” Next, the filmmaker can be seen urging him to try something fun and spicy. When Vicky questioned if he will be suitable for those roles, Karan said that he wants to see “#FunVicky.” When Vicky agreed, Karan can be heard saying that he has a project, which he wanted Vicky to hear. After this Karan disappoints Vicky with a bad description of the plot of their upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. To sell the script, Karan said that it is an “outstanding role” of an “underdog”, which Vicky will miss if he makes excuses.

Vicky then blasted the filmmaker, saying that a dog’s story is better than the script. After this, Karan offered him SOTY 3. The filmmaker said, “Say no more. If you don’t want to do this, you can do that. It’s big. Do you know what it is? Student of the Year 3. Oh my God, I can feel your hands shaking.” Listening to this, Vicky was left dumbfounded and the video concludes with the actor’s pained expression at the camera.

While sharing the video on his Instagram account, Karan wrote, “Ladies & gentlemen, Vicky Kaushal seems to have chosen…#FunVicky! Buckle up, you don’t want to be missing this ride! Govinda Naam Mera coming soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar.” Reposting the video on his official Instagram account, Vicky wrote, “Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena.”

Apart from Vicky, Govinda Naam Mera also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. Earlier, the movie was expected to hit theatres in June this year. But as of now, the official streaming date of Govinda Naam Mera has still not been announced.