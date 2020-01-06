Golden Globes 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Porter, Ellen DeGeneres's pant suits dominate red carpet

The glitzy Golden Globes 2020 bestowed accolades on artists for their excellent contributions in films and television. World War One drama 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood bagged the top prizes this year. Besides the main ceremony, the Globes are also an opportunity for viewers to see and judge their favourite celebrities on the red carpet. A whole lot of actresses posed in their custom gowns, but it was pant suits that stole the limelight.

To begin with, singer-performer, Billy Porter, dropped the major angelic moment when he arrived on the red carpet in an Alex Vinash white suit connecting with a dramatic full feathery train. His performance in Pose bagged him a nomination for Best Actor in TV Drama Series, which he lost to Brian Cox (Succession).

Brad Pitt, who took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, wore a classic tuxedo. So did his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, while Margot Robbie stunned in a Chanel Haute Couture.

Ellen DeGeneres was honoured with Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognize the new Golden Age of television in the United States. She and her wife Portia de Rossi twinned in pantsuits at the red carpet. DeGeneres went for a sequined look but de Rossi opted for something slightly subtle.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, whose Marriage Story had six nominations and ultimately one win for Laura Dern as Best Supporting Actress, were seen on the red carpet as well. Johansson attended the award with fiance Colin Jost in a red Vera Wang gown with a plunging neckline. The dress featured a bow in the back along with a short train.

In her Golden Globes debut, Knives Out actress Ana de Armas donned a Ralph & Russo gown accessorised with Tiffany & Co jewels. The actress had received a Best Actress for her role in the Rian Johnson whodunnit but also presented an award at the event, according to E!Online.

Male actors are usually bereft of choices for their red carpet appearances. Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Best Actor trophy for Joker, Jason Momoa and Chris Evans all wore slightly varying renditions of the suit jacket and trousers. Momoa was seen with his signature beard and long tresses. For his look, he chose to wear a necklace with a stone pendant and a brooch on his coat's lapel.

Nick Jonas, being one of the awards presenters, walked the red carpet alongside Priyanka Chopra, who channeled old Hollywood in her pink off-shoulder dress.

Fleabag won two awards, one for creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and another for Best TV Comedy/Musical Series. Waller-Bridge attended the awards show in a sparkly trouser suit and high-heels. On the red carpet, she held hands with Sian Clifford, who plays her onscreen sister Claire.

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon also strutted down the red carpet in an embroidered black pant suit. Before presenting DeGeneres with the lifetime award, she spoke about how the comedian's coming out had inspired her to accept her own sexuality, reports People.com. Director of The Farewell, Lulu Wang wore wide-legged trousers alongside a bustier top.

Awkwafina, whose performance in The Farewell made her first Asian woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, chose Christian Dior. Her outfit included a blazer on top of a gown with a ruffled collar.

