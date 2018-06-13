New Gold poster unveiled; director Reema Kagti reveals fresh plot details of Akshay Kumar-starrer

Fresh off the success of Padman, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will next be seen in another surefire crowd pleaser — Reema Kagti's Gold.

A new poster for the sports drama was released on Tuesday, showing the actor proudly holding the Indian flag close to his chest. Farhan Akhtar, who co-produced the film along with Ritesh Sadwani, shared the poster on Twitter.

All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/xfX84ihQhw — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 13, 2018

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the director Reema (who previously directed the Aamir Khan-starrer Talaash: The Answer Lies Within) revealed some plot details of the film slated for release on 15 August.

Gold will not only recreate the Indian hockey team's historic win as a free nation at the 1948 Olympics but also take a look at another monumental victory — India's emphatic win over Germany in the 1936 Olympics. Our country was still under the British rule then.

Reema met the assistant manager of the 1936 Indian Olympic squad who later went on to become the manager of the team, which won India its first Olympic gold as a free nation. "His life has loosely inspired Akshay Kumar’s character who, in a bid to galvanise the players in Berlin, pulls out the flag of the Indian National Congress in the locker room during half-time. The flag was banned in Germany at the time but still inspired respect and all the players saluted it. That incident is a defining moment in the inception of my film," said Reema.

While the game of hockey would feature prominently in the plot, there will also be strong human drama playing at the forefront.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 09:47 AM