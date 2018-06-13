Mouni Roy cast opposite John Abraham in upcoming spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter

Mouni Roy, who gained considerable popularity after starring in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Naagin is all set to star opposite John Abraham as his love interest in thriller Raw: Romeo Akbar Walter, reports Mumbai Mirror.

She told Mirror, “I’ve given auditions in the past but this film just happened. I went for a meeting and the team instantly felt I suited the character as I have an oldworld vibe. They offered me the role and I immediately said ‘yes’. I wasn’t happy with the other offers I got around the time but I am excited about this film.”

The actress has also scored her debut role opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold and will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Rome Akbar Walter's team is currently conducting look tests and readings. Roy also went onto praise her co-star, "I love John sir’s work. He has an intimidating personality but everyone says wonderful things about him. These days, I’m kind of numb. After facing the camera with Akshay sir, I’ve worked with Ranbir and Alia but am yet to shoot with Bachchan sir (Amitabh Bachchan who is also a part of Brahmastra). When I do, I will be so nervous I’ll probably hide in a corner."

Rome Akbar Walter has been written and directed by Robbie Grewal who shared that Roy has a multi-layered role in the film. Ajat Kapoor (co-producer of Parmanu) further added, “She fits the part perfectly.”

According to Mirror, the film's shooting will begin from 16 June and will be shot across Gujarat, Kashmir, Delhi and Nepal in a 60-day schedule.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 11:32 AM