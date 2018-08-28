You are here:

Gold box office collection: Akshay Kumar's historical sports drama enters Rs 100 club on thirteenth day

Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold might have not received raving reviews from critics, but on the 13th day of its release, has successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

#Gold crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 13... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 100.45 cr. India biz... Akshay Kumar’s ninth film in ₹ 100 cr Club. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2018

The historical sports drama, based on the national hockey team's title at the 1948 Summer Olympics, received a massive box office opening, earning Rs 25.25 crore, However it witnessed a significant decline in business on the subsequent days.

After 13 days, despite facing competition from Satyameva Jayate, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Genius, the Reema Kagti directorial managed to rake Rs 100.45 crore, making it Akshay Kumar's ninth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, along with Housefull 2 and 3, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha among others.

With Akshay's nine films in the Rs 100-crore-club, he is only second to Salman Khan (whose 13 consecutive films have fared above Rs 100 crore), reports koimoi.com.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Gold released on 15 August and also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, and Vineet Singh.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 13:46 PM