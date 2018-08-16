Gold, Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 1: Akshay, John's films open to combined total of Rs 45 cr

Akshay Kumar's Gold and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate opened to an impressive combined total of Rs 45 crore (approximately) on Independence Day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the Reema Kagti film took Rs. 25.25 crore on its first day in theatres, as viewers rushed to see a historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal.

Milap Zaveri's anti-corruption action entertainer Satyameva Jayate debuted in second place at Rs 20.52 crore, making it the highest opening for an A rated action film.

The BIG HOLIDAY [#IndependenceDay] results in BIG NUMBERS at the BO... Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have TERRIFIC Day 1... Both, Akshay and John record their HIGHEST *Day 1* biz... The *combined* total is approx ₹ 45 cr [+/-], which is HUMONGOUS... Yesss, BO is on 🔥🔥🔥 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

#Gold has an EXTRAORDINARY Day 1... Takes a FAB START at plexes across major centres... Wed ₹ 25.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE... Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING... Wed ₹ 20.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr 2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr 3. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr 4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 5. #SatyamevaJayate ₹ 20.52 cr India biz. Hindi films... Hollywood films not included. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

Gold and Satyameva Jayate have recorded the third and fifth biggest opening day collections for Hindi films in 2018. While it is easy to comprehend the former's box office performance due to its crowd-pleasing nature, the latter's fabulous response comes as a surprise given its A-rating.

Satyameva Jayate producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “It is a big day for the team of Satyameva Jayate. The film has opened to an extraordinaire number. Emmay and our association after Airlift gave us the confidence to make many more films with Nikkhil & team, SMJ has created history for our association. Milap has made a blockbuster and that's visible with the love and applause from the masses. These figures are the biggest of our joint association with Emmay and also a biggie for John and Manoj. We are extremely happy and thankful to the audiences, the actors and the entire SMJ team.”

In the film written and directed by Zaveri, John Abraham plays a vigilante in the film who fights against corruption and social injustice. Satyameva Jayate also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Gold traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Akshay Kumar's Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation. The film also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 12:49 PM