Gold actress Mouni Roy cast opposite Rajkummar Rao in Dinesh Vijan's comedy Made In China

Rajkummar Rao was signed for Dinesh Vijan's comedy flick Made In China. Playing the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Rao's character will be seen making his journey to China in order to try his luck in the country and get his business started. The film is being helmed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale.

According to new reports in Mumbai Mirror, actress Mouni Roy has been cast in the film starring Rao. She will be playing the role of Rao's wife in the Made In China. "She’s a simple housewife, living in a lower middle-class locality, feisty and crazy about Raj. She’s by his side through his struggle and pushes him to go to China when the opportunity calls. Raj, who wants to give her the best, crosses the Great Wall hoping to become a successful entrepreneur. It’s the couple’s fascinating journey," said a source.

Made In China will be Mouni's third big film after her debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and Brahmastra where she is supposed to play the antagonist for its first film in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt trilogy. Made In China will depict Mouni in a jovial light and will test her skills on comic timing.

As per the same reports, Dinesh shared his thoughts on Mouni saying, "We wanted someone who’d connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect. Raj will start prep soon and the chameleon he is, I’m sure he’ll quickly get into character."

Rajkummar Rao has Fanne Khan, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga releasing this year, and he is already working with Kangana Ranaut for Prakash Kovelamudi’s Mental Hai Kya.

Mouni, before debuting on the silver screen, was a veteran in the television sector. She marked her debut with Ekta Kapoor's epic saga Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where her acting prowess was much appreciated. She was last seen in the serial Naagin.

