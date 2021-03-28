Godzilla vs Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, makes Rs 22.44 cr in four days at Indian box office

Trade analysts predict the film is expected to cross 30 crore mark during the extended Holi weekend.

Godzilla vs Kong, which released on Wednesday, 24 March, is fetching great numbers at the Indian box-office.

A part of Warner Bros and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs Kong had opened to Rs 6.40 crore. On the second day, it collected Rs 5.40 crore. Friday brought the makers of the movie Rs 4.22 crore and the film earned Rs 6.42 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection of Godzilla vs Kong stands at Rs 22.44 crore.

Check out the box office figures here

#GodzillaVsKong bounces back on Day 4 [Sat]... Should perform very well on Sun too... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] in its 5-day *extended* weekend... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr. Total: ₹ 22.44 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong revolves around two beasts, King Kong and Godzilla. Kong develops a bond with a young orphaned girl and will go to any extent to protect her. While the evil Godzilla wants to destroy the planet, Kong joins forces with humans to stop him.

Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison, among others are playing important roles in the film. A sequel to Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse.