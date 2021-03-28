Godzilla vs Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, makes Rs 22.44 cr in four days at Indian box office
Trade analysts predict the film is expected to cross 30 crore mark during the extended Holi weekend.
Godzilla vs Kong, which released on Wednesday, 24 March, is fetching great numbers at the Indian box-office.
A part of Warner Bros and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs Kong had opened to Rs 6.40 crore. On the second day, it collected Rs 5.40 crore. Friday brought the makers of the movie Rs 4.22 crore and the film earned Rs 6.42 crore on Saturday. The total box office collection of Godzilla vs Kong stands at Rs 22.44 crore.
Trade analysts predict the film is expected to earn over 30 crore during the extended Holi weekend.
Check out the box office figures here
#GodzillaVsKong bounces back on Day 4 [Sat]... Should perform very well on Sun too... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] in its 5-day *extended* weekend... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr. Total: ₹ 22.44 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2021
Godzilla vs Kong revolves around two beasts, King Kong and Godzilla. Kong develops a bond with a young orphaned girl and will go to any extent to protect her. While the evil Godzilla wants to destroy the planet, Kong joins forces with humans to stop him.
Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison, among others are playing important roles in the film. A sequel to Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Mumbai Saga box office collection: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film makes Rs 1.47 cr on day 5
The total box office collection of Mumbai Saga now stands at Rs 11.70 crore.
Minari, starring Steven Yeun, accumulates $5.2mn over third weekend at the Korean box office
Minari, a semi-autobiographical movie, revolves around a Korean immigrant family who sets up a farm in rural Arkansas in the 1980s to pursue the American dream.
Mumbai Saga box office collection: Sanjay Gupta's gangster film earns Rs 2.40 cr on Day 2
The box office collection of Mumbai Saga dropped by 10 percent on the gangster drama's second day of release.