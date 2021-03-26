Godzilla vs Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, makes Rs 11.80 cr in two days at Indian box office

Trade analysts say the rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai have negatively affected Godzilla vs Kong's business, but the film is performing well at the South box office.

One of the most awaited movies of this season, Godzilla vs Kong released on Wednesday, 24 March. Despite arising number of coronavirus cases and restrictions, the film is fetching great numbers at the box-office. After collecting Rs 6.40 crore on its opening day, the film continued to rake in the moolah on the second day.

The Hollywood film "dominated on day 2 as well" and collected Rs 5.40 crore, pushing its total to Rs. 11.80 crore. Trade analysts say while Hindi markets got affected due to the pandemic, the south box office is driving the business. The movie is expected to witness an upward swing during the extended Holi weekend.

Check out the box office figures here

#GodzillaVsKong dominates on Day 2 as well... #South is driving its biz, while #Hindi markets [#Mumbai mainly] are not able to realise full potential due to #Covid19... Weekend should see an upswing... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 11.80 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong revolves around two beasts, King Kong and Godzilla. Kong develops a bond with a young orphaned girl and will go to any extent to protect her. While the evil Godzilla wants to destroy the planet, Kong joins forces with humans to stop him.

Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison, among others are playing important roles in the film. A sequel to Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse.