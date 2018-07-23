Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer — It's Eleven versus four Kaijus in this sequel to 2014 blockbuster

If it's not superheroes or wizards, it's skyscraper-sized lizards as Warner Bros unveiled the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Led by 14-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the footage shows a city collapsing as Godzilla and fellow giants King Ghidora, a three-headed dragon, the insect Mothra and the winged beast Rodan engage in battle while all that she and the other tiny humans can do is watch on. The rise of these Kaiju titans leaves the existence of humanity hanging in balance as Vera Farmiga's Dr. Emma Russell notes in a portentous voiceover: “Unless all the Titans are found, our planet will perish, and so will we.” All this chaos and mayhem is set to a pretty unsettling rendition of Claude Debussy’s famous Clair De Lune.

Michael Dougherty's movie is part of WB's MonsterVerse, which launched with Gareth Edwards's 2014 Godzilla and last year's Kong: Skull Island. The film's cast includes Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds and Zhang Ziyi. Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins will both be reprising their roles from Godzilla.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is scheduled to open in cinemas on 31 May, 2019.

Watch the trailer below:

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 18:34 PM