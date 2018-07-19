Godzilla: King Of The Monsters teaser finds Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in desperate need of help

Warner Bros shared the teaser and banner for the upcoming Godzilla: King Of The Monsters on Wednesday.

In the clip for the new film, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown can be seen trying to contact Monarch Sciences — the mysterious organisation that studies the monsters in the Godzilla universe — on a radio while we hear the purported King of the Monsters wreaking havoc at the other end.

Not much else is revealed in the clip but a Twitter account created for Monarch Sciences for the film's promotion replied to the teaser with a "Message Received."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters marks the third installment of Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures’ monster-verse after 2014's Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla and King Kong will then clash in 2020's Godzilla vs. Kong.

Brown plays the character of Madison Russell, who is the daughter of Vera Farmiga Dr. Emma Russell, an employee of Monarch Sciences. The cast of the film also includes Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, Charles Dance and Bradley Whitford. Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters worldwide on 31 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 20:07 PM