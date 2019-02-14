Two Alien live-action series reportedly in the works; Ridley Scott to produce one for Hulu

The Alien franchise will soon be rejuvenated as two different live-action TV series, one of which is said to be heading to streaming service Hulu with Ridley Scott as a producer, are in the works, claims a new report from HN Entertainment.

Scott began the long-running Alien franchise back in 1979. Since then, the Xenomorph, the fictional extraterrestrial species has appeared in a number of sequels, crossovers, video games, and comic books. However, with this report, it seems that the Alien franchise will be coming to the small screen. The article also suggests that the shows might have multiple seasons that cover different times and places in the franchise’s history in a manner they compare to the Fargo TV show.

Over the last decade, the franchise has suffered numerous setbacks with its various entries. After two films in which the iconic xenomorphs squared off with the hunters from the Predator series, Scott, who directed the original Alien, delivered audiences Prometheus, which served as a prequel. However, the last installment of the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant, flopped at the box office and couldn't impress the critics alike.

If two Alien TV shows really are in development, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore and expand upon different elements of the Alien world. While details about these two shows are scarce as of right now, more details are sure to come out in the coming months as the Alien shows continue to come together, reports Screen Rant.

