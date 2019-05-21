You are here:

Stranger Things 3 promo: Netflix horror series returns to an adventurous summer of '85

The new Stranger Things 3 trailer depicts the summer of '85. The trailer captures the retro milieu perfectly, all with suntan lotion, bold neon prints and scrunchies.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Sadie Sink (Max) return to their lives seemingly after they got over the shock of the Upside Down.

The trailer hints at Will's remaining unresolved connections with the Upside Down, immediately giving viewers an idea about the new monsters that the motley crew will have to face.

But paranormal threats apart, this season sees the children dealing with adolescence and growing up. “We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike. “I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?”

The streaming giant released new character posters of the show as well.

Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Chief Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Dacre Montgomery (Billy) and Joe Keery (Steve) are scheduled to reprise their roles in season 3.

Stranger Things 3 is set to stream on Netflix from 4 July.

