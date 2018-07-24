Gold: Akshay Kumar talks about transforming into Tapan Das in this behind-the-scenes video

In the upcoming Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold, Akshay Kumar stars as Tapan Das, the fictional manager of India's hockey team in the pre-Independence era. On 24 July, Kumar shared a BTS clip on Twitter, describing his role of Das as his 'quirkiest character ever'.

The two-minute-long video chronicles the process that went into transforming Kumar into Das - the clothes, a different hairdo, the addition of a mustache and of course, the Bengali accent.

Kagti also features in the clip where she described the inspiration behind Das's character as someone "very controversial, skimming funds, alcoholic, unpopular, argumentative, but at the same time, knows the game really well." Kumar also adds that while Tapan is not a goofy, humorous character, it's his quirks that make a scene amusing.

The goofier, fun side of Kumar is also revealed in the clip as he pulls his co-star's leg and performs cartwheels with ease after nailing a shot.

Gold is Kagti's third directorial venture after Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Ptv Ltd. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Amit Sadh. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, it is scheduled for an Independence Day release.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 14:59 PM