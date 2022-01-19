Gehraiyaan trailer launch tomorrow: Here’s what actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have to say.

The trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday’s much awaited film Gehraiyaan is set to release tomorrow, 20 January. Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video revealed about the trailer launch tomorrow. In the caption, they wrote, "Our excitement- 📈 our patience- 📉 #GehraiyaanOnPrime, trailer out tomorrow. Don’t forget to set a reminder! Releasing Feb 11.”

In the video, the lead actors' voices have been used, to announce the trailer launch. They also took to their social media to announce the same. Deepika Padukone can be heard saying, "Emotions will sync deeper, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow."

Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Choices will have consequences, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow."

Ananya Panday said, "Love will get complicated, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow."

Dhairya Karwa said, "Relationships will get twisted, as we dive into the world of Gehraiyaan tomorrow"

The film features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.