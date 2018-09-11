Geetha Govindham actress Rashmika Mandanna calls off engagement with Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindham, has called off her engagement with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty because she wants to focus on her career, writes Deccan Chronicle. The two got engaged in a grand ceremony in 2017.

The publication quoted a source as saying, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and she wants to cement her place in both the industries."

International Business Times writes that Mandanna's mother Suman confirmed this development with a local TV channel and said that the decision was taken after discussions with the families. She also added that there was no point going forward with a strained relationship that affected both individuals' careers.

Mandanna debuted in 2015 with the Kannada film Kirik Party, which catapulted her to mainstream cinema. Since then, she has starred in many commercially successful films like Anjani Putra, Chalo with Naga Shaurya, and Chamak. She will be once again be seen with Deverakonda in the Bharat Kamma helmed Dear Comrade as well as in DevaDas with Nani and Nagarjuna.

