DevaDas first look shows inebriated Nagarjuna, Nani collapsed on bed; film to release on 27 September

FP Staff

Aug,08 2018 12:36:22 IST

The first look of DevaDas was unveiled on 7 August by its two lead actors Nani and Nagarjuna, revealing the release date of the film as 27 September.

The poster shows the characters played by Nani and Nagarjuna collapsed on a bed after what appears to be extreme alcohol inebriation. While Nagarjuna is seen holding a pistol on one hand and clutching onto an open bottle of alcohol, Naani on the other hand, is seen lying on the bed wearing a stethoscope with a toppled glass beside him.

The title of the film is derived from the names of the protagonists Deva, played by Nagarjuna and Das, essayed by Nani.

DevaDas is reportedly an official remake of the Hollywood film Analyze This, starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

The film will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and will be directed by Sriram Adittya.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 12:36 PM

