Vijay Deverakonda's next project Dear Comrade launched in Hyderabad; Taxiwala actor to play student leader

Vijay Deverakonda’s meteoric rise to stardom post the phenomenal success of Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy has made him one of the most exciting actors of our times. Having already developed a strong fan base in a very short span of time, Deverakonda currently has a slew of interesting projects in his kitty. Having played a minor but crucial part in the Savitri biopic Mahanati, Vijay will next be seen as a student leader in Dear Comrade, which was officially launched with a customary ceremony in Hyderabad on Monday.

The film, to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinema, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma, an erstwhile assistant of Chandrasekhar Yeleti who was one of the chief guests at the launch, along with Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva and composer MM Keeravani. Rashmika Mandanna, best known for her work in films such as Kirik Party and Chalo, has been signed as the leading lady and she will be seen playing a cricketer.

Soon after the launch of the film on Monday, Deverakonda took to Twitter.

Dear Bharat, I know how big a moment this is in your life and the tears in your eyes showed me the years you've put into this dream. I am glad I can play my part in seeing a director as skilled and genius as you tell his stories. You will blow minds pic.twitter.com/YyZclEVLSj — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2018

Elaborating more about the film, Bharat said, “It’s an emotional and intense love story with elements of action. Some crucial portion of the film will be shot in Ooty and Ladakh. Rashmika plays a cricketer and her character will be very different from the usual portrayal of heroines in Telugu cinema.” Rashmika has been taking cricket lessons over the last few months. In a recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, talking about the experience of practicing to play her part, she said, “This is the first time I am holding a bat and I now realise how it would be for the players to slog on the ground. My respect for the women’s cricket team has gone up. I guess the sport also has a lot to do with mental ability. I just started to pick up the game and it’s addictive.” The film will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, best known for his work in Tamil filmdom. This project marks his foray into Tollywood.

Deverakonda currently awaits the release of Taxiwaala which is due for release this month. This year, he will also make his Tamil debut with NOTA, a political thriller being directed by Anand Shankar. In a recent chat with Firstpost, he said, “Right now, I’m focusing on projects in Telugu and Tamil. Any project I sign, I want to do it in Telugu because it’s the language I’m most comfortable with. I’m also looking at opportunities in Tamil because culture-wise it’s very similar to Telugu and the sensibilities of audiences across both the industries are more or less the same.”

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 11:28 AM