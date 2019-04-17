Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on her struggle with depression, facing criticism on social media

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, recently opened up about her struggle with depression in an interview with Dr Phil for his podcast Phil in the Blanks. She said that she became depressed when she 'hit puberty' and her condition worsened after she turned 17.

"I had no motivation to do anything or go out. Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them... I would cry and cry and cry. Just having to change and put on clothes, I said, 'I can't do this. I can't go outside. I have nothing that I want to do," shared the 23-year-old, according to a report on Entertainment Tonight.

Turner added that she has been much better with therapy and medication. Her fiance, musician Joe Jonas, has also been a pillar of support for her.

Game of Thrones star, @SophieT, is this week's @DrPhilPodcast guest! Sophie opens up about her depression, growing up on camera, and overcoming her body image issues. Watch the full episode now on YouTube: https://t.co/MpZxkwm2e0#PhilInTheBlanks pic.twitter.com/SyUuARCxTK — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) April 16, 2019

The actress spoke about how she "believed" the negative comments on social media about her skin, acting skills and weight making her "very, very self conscious."

Turner will be seen next as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a film adaptation of Chris Claremont's classic comic series, 'The Dark Phoenix Saga'. The film is slated to release on 7 June this year.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 18:18:39 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.