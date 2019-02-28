X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer — Sophie Turner's Jean Grey is overtaken by cosmic force, loses control of her powers

The new X Men: Dark Phoenix trailer released on Wednesday shows Jean Grey (played by Sophie Turner) wielding ultimate power. The Dark Phoenix is the final chapter in the X-Men superhero series that has been around for 19 years. The film is both a sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse and a film adaptation of Chris Claremont's classic comic series, 'The Dark Phoenix Saga'.

The trailer comes on the heels of the release of a brand new poster release for the film. The poster hints at a subtle split within Turner's character between her Jean Grey identity wearing her X-Men suit and the Dark Phoenix's flowing robes.

The trailer opens with Jean Grey struggling with her inner demons as she fully transforms into the all-powerful Phoenix. Later, Jessica Chastian's unnamed character — who is said to be playing an alien shapeshifter — convinces Grey that she's special and that she needs to “embrace the force inside her”. James McAvoy's Charles Xavier aka Professor X puts it plainly: “She will kill us all.” We also see glimpses of other X-Men stars attempting to grapple with the Dark Phoenix as she wreaks havoc on the world. This latest X-Men adventure will see Jean battling the growing cosmic entity within herself after the team's mission into space takes a terrible turn for the worse.

Along with Turner, the movie also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is slated to release on 7 June, 2019.

Watch the trailer here:



