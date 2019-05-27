Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams reveals how she hoped her character Arya Stark's arc would end

Game of Thrones has ended, but fan theories around the finale continue to be spawned. Several actors, including Charles Dance and Conleth Hill, have expressed their disappointment with the finale; disgruntled fans have signed an online petition urging showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to remake the final episodes of the series; one fan even reimagined the ending in classic John Hughes movie endings style. Now, Maisie Williams has shared her vision for her character in a recent interview.

Maisie, who played the mighty Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy saga, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she hoped she would be the one to kill Cersei, even if it meant death for Arya as well.

"I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei’s with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], ‘He’s going to whip off his face [and reveal its Arya]’ and they’re both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive has been," she told EW.

In the series, Arya rides to King's Landing to kill Cersei, but ditches her plan when The Hound urges her to return to safety as the Red Keep starts to collapse around them. The Lannister twins are eventually killed under the crumbling Red Keep.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 16:16:15 IST

