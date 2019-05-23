Game of Thrones finale reimagined by fan in 80s John Hughes style; video reveals fate of surviving characters

The final season of Game of Thrones has, by far, received the most polarised response from critics and viewers alike. Even as the finale drew a series record of 19.3 million viewers, angry GoT fans signed an online petition that has now collected nearly 1.5 million signatures, demanding for a re-do of the entire season 8. One fan, however, has offered his version of an alternate ending to the hotly debated episode.

Dan Olson has uploaded a re-cut video on Twitter of the concluding moments of Game of Thrones, in a classic John Hughes movie endings style The clip shows the fate that befell each of the surviving characters, with Tears for Fears 1985 hit 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' playing in the background. Hughes is known for his masterpieces The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink.

Say what you will about the #GameOfThronesFinale, the John Hughes homage was a bold choice to end on. pic.twitter.com/kKJrJyV9d7 — Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) May 20, 2019

In Olson's reimagined video, Arya bakes another one into a pie and names the land she found west of Westeros as Westereros; Bronn is killed in a bar fight; many Northerners die during Sansa's rule due to starvation; Tyrion Lannister remembers that he owns Casterley Rock; Bran 'brutally ends' wars even before they begin, and Ghost "stayed a good boy and got many more pats."

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:03:46 IST

