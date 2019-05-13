You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Will Arya Stark fulfill Melisandre's prophecy in the final episode?

FP Staff

May 13, 2019 14:15:04 IST

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

As the grand finale of Game of Thrones draws closer, with two of the biggest threats — The Night King and Cersei Lannister — being eliminated, fans are wondering what will be in store for the ultimate episode of HBO's mammoth hit fantasy drama.

When Arya Stark decimated The Night King in one heroic swoop, she fulfilled Melisandre's prophecy of her shutting 'blue' eyes. However, the Red Woman also told the Stark girl way back in the third season that she would shut multiple brown, green and blue eyes in the future. Taking a cue from the priestess' prophesy, legions of fans speculated Cersei would be the 'green-eyed' one whose eyes will be shut by Arya.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Will Arya Stark fulfill Melisandres prophecy in the final episode?

Still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. Image via Twitter

Now that Cersei has been buried under a pile of rubble in the Red Keep, Twitterati are wondering if Daenerys Targaryen is the 'green-eyed' one whom Arya kills in the end.

The predictions stem from Dany's recent disposition in the latest episode, titled 'The Bell'. Arya, who rode to King's Landing along with The Hound to murder Cersei, was a first-hand witness to the destruction and carnage unleashed by the Mother of Dragons, dubbed the #MadQueen by netizens.

The last few scenes saw a horrified Arya staring at the charred bodies of innocent civilians around her, which has given netizens enough reasons for them to predict Arya's next victim.

