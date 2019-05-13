Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Will Arya Stark fulfill Melisandre's prophecy in the final episode?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

As the grand finale of Game of Thrones draws closer, with two of the biggest threats — The Night King and Cersei Lannister — being eliminated, fans are wondering what will be in store for the ultimate episode of HBO's mammoth hit fantasy drama.

When Arya Stark decimated The Night King in one heroic swoop, she fulfilled Melisandre's prophecy of her shutting 'blue' eyes. However, the Red Woman also told the Stark girl way back in the third season that she would shut multiple brown, green and blue eyes in the future. Taking a cue from the priestess' prophesy, legions of fans speculated Cersei would be the 'green-eyed' one whose eyes will be shut by Arya.

Now that Cersei has been buried under a pile of rubble in the Red Keep, Twitterati are wondering if Daenerys Targaryen is the 'green-eyed' one whom Arya kills in the end.

The predictions stem from Dany's recent disposition in the latest episode, titled 'The Bell'. Arya, who rode to King's Landing along with The Hound to murder Cersei, was a first-hand witness to the destruction and carnage unleashed by the Mother of Dragons, dubbed the #MadQueen by netizens.

The last few scenes saw a horrified Arya staring at the charred bodies of innocent civilians around her, which has given netizens enough reasons for them to predict Arya's next victim.

Here's what Internet is saying about Arya fulfilling Melisandre's prophesy

both cersei and daenerys has green eyes by the way... hmmmmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/RcumP2wCbF — (@zuvarirsyad) April 29, 2019

Does anyone else feel like the close ups of Daenerys in this episode were designed to remind us that Dany has Green eyes? ‘Brown eyes, Green eyes, Blue eyes.’ Arya will stop the Kings Landing massacre, but which green eyed queen will she kill? #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/BuSNfgc6D4 — Kerri (@Kerri_may) May 6, 2019

Well Arya still has to kill someone with green eyes, so Daenerys is on her kill list now #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KKFFlx2Sqd — allen$yousif (@allenyousif) May 13, 2019

Just now realizing dany has green eyes....what if these are the eyes Arya will shut, not Cersei pic.twitter.com/1hzQiLhuWG — The Dilla☀️ (@Kassidykeech) May 6, 2019

It’s obvious now that Arya will kill Dany “green eyes” clearly it wasn’t Cersei and BTW all this time waitin for Cersei’s death and the bitch dies by rocks WTF 💆🏻‍♀️ #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GIwSh2WEDb — coversbyfg (@coversbyfg) May 13, 2019

Arya realizing that the “Green Eyes” were not those of Cersei but Daenerys.. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5jL2PFUPSX — Oskaer (@Osman__13) May 13, 2019

Arya checking Dany's green eyes off her list after she kills her #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GSHoQK4l5q — SadLittleNerdQueen🌹 (@_bel_chan_) May 13, 2019

Dear #Arya we found the green eyes for you , plz end your mission ... #GOT pic.twitter.com/hjqEbRUrPP — Shekof (@shekooof) May 13, 2019

Arya realizing who those “green eyes” belong to #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/o33b5oyh2B — Zachary Muller (@Z_Mullerr) May 13, 2019

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 14:22:06 IST

