You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter erupts with memes on Daenerys, Drogon and Cersei

FP Staff

May 13, 2019 10:40:44 IST

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

For our full coverage on Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 8 has finally premiered. Twitter has erupted with reactions of Daenerys Targaryen's dastardly attack on King's Landing. The episode, titled 'The Bell' rang...well...a bell with Game of Thrones fans that perhaps the apple does not fall far from the tree. As she rode on her last surviving dragon, Drogon, she annihilated the entire Iron Fleet.

Despite King's Landing surrendering to Daenerys, signified by the ringing bells, the Mother of Dragons unleashed dragonfire on King's Landing and burnt it to the ground, killing millions of civilians.

Dany's act, Twitterati pointed out, has effectively turned her into the Mad Queen, the daughter of Aerys II Targaryen aka the Mad King, who spoke off razing all of King's Landing before he was killed by Jaime 'Kingslater' Lannister.

Check out some of the best reactions to Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 here:

 

 

 

The fire-spewing Drogon was also the talk of the Twitterati

 

Netizens were heavily disappointed by Cersei's death

 

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 10:40:44 IST

tags: Arya Stark , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cersei Lannister , Daenerys , Daenerys Targaryen , Drogon , Emilia Clarke , Fantasy , Game of Thrones , Game of Thrones season 8 , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 , HBO , Jaime Lannister , Jon Snow , Kit Harington , Lena Headey , NowStreaming , Shareworthy , Tyrion Lannister

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones season 8 finale preview: Daenerys comes face-to-face with the consequences of her action

Game of Thrones season 8 finale preview: Daenerys comes face-to-face with the consequences of her action

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Doom and a high death count come to King's Landing

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Doom and a high death count come to King's Landing

Game of Thrones season 8 art director clarifies the coffee cup in episode 4 was not from Starbucks

Game of Thrones season 8 art director clarifies the coffee cup in episode 4 was not from Starbucks