Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter erupts with memes on Daenerys, Drogon and Cersei

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 8 has finally premiered. Twitter has erupted with reactions of Daenerys Targaryen's dastardly attack on King's Landing. The episode, titled 'The Bell' rang...well...a bell with Game of Thrones fans that perhaps the apple does not fall far from the tree. As she rode on her last surviving dragon, Drogon, she annihilated the entire Iron Fleet.

Despite King's Landing surrendering to Daenerys, signified by the ringing bells, the Mother of Dragons unleashed dragonfire on King's Landing and burnt it to the ground, killing millions of civilians.

Dany's act, Twitterati pointed out, has effectively turned her into the Mad Queen, the daughter of Aerys II Targaryen aka the Mad King, who spoke off razing all of King's Landing before he was killed by Jaime 'Kingslater' Lannister.

Check out some of the best reactions to Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 here:

How much fire can one dragon breath? I mean damn. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2VDdpcX6M3 — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 13, 2019

How daenerys finna be after this war #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MgMh425Qtt — Lee Harden (@_SinOfGreed) May 13, 2019

#GameOfThrones #DemThrones Sansa: Daenerys is crazy. Arya: Daenerys is crazy. Varys: Daenerys is crazy. Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her. Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people* Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/wb04BivZQK — Game of Thrones Memes (@IronThroneMemes) May 13, 2019

#GameofThrones Y'all: Dany can't be evil, she has done so much good! Dany: *burns hundreds of innocent people alive for the hell of it* Y'all: pic.twitter.com/EudQEibk45 — Lily Teresa (@LTeresaMcD) May 13, 2019

The fire-spewing Drogon was also the talk of the Twitterati

Drogon when Dany says dracarys next episode pic.twitter.com/YMXjFtA9M9 — Chefette Papi (@lukeyism) May 13, 2019

I imagine Drogon will be needing strepsil after this episode. — Melkor (@cobioraa) May 13, 2019

Drogon was just as pissed as his mom pic.twitter.com/iiC8lIwqZg — Hope💕 (@__hopespencer) May 13, 2019

Netizens were heavily disappointed by Cersei's death

I really cannot believe I waited all this time for Cersei to be killed by falling debris #demthrones #GOTS8E5 pic.twitter.com/5mBYr278vv — Trev.J.X (@trevii_q) May 13, 2019

How can they give Joffrey this epic death scene that we all wished for in S4... but ..... IN 👏🏻 THE 👏🏻 LAST 👏🏻 SEASON👏🏻 kill the mother of all evil with some damn pebbles during some Romeo and Juliet scene.... #Gameofthrones #GOTS8E5 pic.twitter.com/lxSmjXLjSC — jen (@TheHockeyRocket) May 13, 2019

Lowkey disappointed in tonight’s GOT episode. #Cersei deserved a crazy gruesome death pic.twitter.com/jiNYIesp9R — Daniella (@dann_iellaa) May 13, 2019

Me: I HATE Cersei

Me after Season 8 Episode 5 : #GamefThrones #Cersei pic.twitter.com/3aW1OmNWDm — Jack Stiens (@Jack_perc2) May 13, 2019

8 seasons. Main antagonist. Death by rocks as she begs and cries. They really don't give a fuck anymore. #Cersei #GameofThones pic.twitter.com/4nbRYlNiiX — Pulkit Agrawal (@fink___ployd) May 13, 2019

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 10:40:44 IST

