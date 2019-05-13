Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Questions around The Night King that remain unanswered

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

The Long Night came to Winterfell, The Night King marched on the castle walls with his army of the dead, the war was under way when all of a sudden, a stealth attack by Arya Stark in the Godswood put an end to the ultimate fight between life and death. The doom that was supposed to be greater than all the wars of the Seven Kingdoms was defeated, rather quickly in the third episode of the eighth season of the fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

However, the defeat of The Night King's army has left the fans with many things unanswered that were built up over the last seven seasons of the show. One of the pressing questions: How was The Night King immune to dragon fire?

Daenerys rained fire on the Night King during the battle at Winterfell to kill him and in turn destroy all the white walkers that he created. The clash between the two supernatural elements was inevitable but Drogon's fire harmed not a single hair on The Night King. According to a Men's Health article, many viewers have conceded that The Night King could have in fact been a Targaryen, thereby rendering him immune to Drogon's fury.

Way back in the very first episode of the series, the white walkers use several body parts of dead people to create a symbol in the snow, so also in Winterfell, the first episode of season 8, the Night King uses the limbs of the Umbers to create an identical symbol at the Last Hearth. Was it simply a replica of the circle of trees where the Children of the Forest created the first white walker or were they sending another message?

Now, diving into the penultimate episode of the series, even as war rages against Cersei, the questions remains, what about the winter? Characters in the show have repeatedly warned one another that 'winter is coming,' but does the defeat of The Night King indicate that the snows will melt and summer will soon return to Westeros?

Furthermore, MetroUK also wrote that Melisandre had time and again spoken about the Prince That Was Promised, one who would rise with a flaming sword and bring the light in a world drowning in darkness. Fans believed for long that this would be either Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow, but with the wolf girl killing The Night King, this theory has gone a bit awry.

And finally, why was The Night King recruiting babies in his army? Jon Snow watches Craster 'offering' his baby to the 'Gods' and season four revealed the babies being turned into white walkers. While it is possible that he was simply acquiring more numbers for his army, why was he targeting babies in particular, especially if they would not age once they have been transformed?

Based on George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, it is perhaps the last of the books then, once published, that will answer the many theories have gone unexplained in the series until now.

