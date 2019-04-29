Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: Fans react to Melisandre's prophecy about Arya 'shutting brown, green, blue eyes'

See our full coverage on Game of Thrones here.

Disclaimer : The following article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3



Arya Stark's moment of glory is sure to get archived as one of the most iconic scenes of Game of Thrones. Being the slayer of the Night King, Arya's 'list' ought have got a grand (and slightly unexpected) addition.

As both Arya and Melisandre look on at Beric Dondarrion's gradually breathing his last, fans worldwide must have heaved a heavy sigh considering that Winterfell's fate looked bleak and frigid (you know, with the Night King et al).

"What do we tell death?" questions Melisandre, and an aware Arya almost blurts as a reflex, "Not today."

The Red Woman even prophesies the imminent future by saying that Arya will also shut 'blue' eyes along with the multiple brown and green ones. It is then that Arya walks ahead, impassioned, to decimate the Night King and his Army of the Dead.

This in essence meant that Melisandre was aware of Arya's fate ever since their encounter in season 3 when the priestess had informed the Stark girl that they would meet again. In fact, Melisandre had told Arya in the third season that she would shut brown, green and blue eyes in the future.

Realising this fact, fan comments have begun flooding social media. Some fans are even speculating whether the "green eyes" in the prophecy could be Cersei Lennister's. Below are some of the best reactions.

Cersei: I have an army. Dany: We have an Arya.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/53IbdS3YIi — Shaun Binneboese (@shaunbinneboese) April 29, 2019

“We’re on to Cersei.” - Arya pic.twitter.com/Tktzv9W4Mg — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) April 29, 2019

Melisandre to Arya: brown eyes (Walder Frey), blue eyes (The Night Queen), green eyes (Cersei?). Eyes that you'll shut forever. pic.twitter.com/EeqLjUJfPF — maría ramírez (@guaca_maia) April 29, 2019

Melisandre telling Arya that she will kill the Night King back in Season 3 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rj3rX6qROm — jearm80 (@jearm80) April 29, 2019

arya after she has her pep talk with melisandre #gameofthrones #got pic.twitter.com/HiyOwAq5tI — comrade seb (@dmitri_chenkov) April 29, 2019

Melisandre telling Arya that she will kill the Night King back in Season 3 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/MnH6QxQ6eC — GoT cast doing things (@gotactivity) April 29, 2019

THE LORD OF LIGHT KEPT BRINGING BACK BERIC DONDARRION BECAUSE HIS ROLE IS TO SAVE ARYA — THE GIRL WHO WOULD KILL THE NIGHT KING. FUCK FUCK FUCK. MELISANDRE KNEW IT. BRAN KNEW IT. BERIC KNEW IT. THE LORD OF LIGHT CERTAINLY LIKES PLOT TWISTS DOESN’T HE??? #GameofThrones — ARYA MOTHERFUCKING STARK IS THAT BITCH (@readutation) April 29, 2019

The purpose always been protect Arya Stark until this last moment; Ser Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, the hound, Thoros of Myr, Theon Greyjoy even Syrio Forel. The purpose has been fulfilled#GameofThrones #NotToday pic.twitter.com/fv4xVAA42r — Re’lar Fer (@LuisFernandoSR) April 29, 2019

THE LORD OF LIGHT KEPT BRINGING BACK BERIC DONDARRION BECAUSE HIS ROLE WAS TO SAVE ARYA — THE GIRL WHO WOULD DELIVER THE FINAL BLOW. MELISANDRE KNEW IT. BRAN KNEW IT. BERIC KNEW IT. RIP TO A REAL ONE.#GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/JJfZGwI2Wi — Ãtíf ChOwdri (@AtifChowdri) April 29, 2019

Melisandre and Arya staring at each other #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xv7pnRcyhu — Kris (@ogdeadlesbian) April 29, 2019

AHHHHHHHHH I LOVE YOU MELISANDRE AND ARYA HUHUHHHUHH #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/orb2imKybw — \'ka-zel\ (@kazelmaeaa) April 29, 2019

I’m really not tryna be THAT person cus I know it’s AryaDay but can my girl Melisandre pls get a moment of silence... she did what she HAD to do #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XKn1x4vVhr — Arya Martin Luther King Stark (@AllisonFraudner) April 29, 2019

Yo Melisandre been telling Arya she will shut blue eyes since they first met. she meant the Night King!!! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Vp5MvASvuj — Arielleb (@Anello_brute) April 29, 2019

Arya on her way to the Godswood after talking to Melisandre pic.twitter.com/WbMlmbpBl1 — Pilot Vernier (@C_Mamba) April 29, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 08:49:40 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.